Latest Mutual Funds News Today on August 14, 2024 Live Updates: Magic of compounding: An SIP of 10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping 2.67 crore in 22 years

Latest Mutual Funds News Today on Live Updates: From early beginners to aggressive investors, it is impossible to ignore mutual funds while planning a long-term investment strategy. Similarly, it is unthinkable to manage mutual fund investments without Livemint’s coverage of MF news, returns, NAVs, fund managers, SIP, NFOs, equity MFs, and other mutual fund schemes. Mutual fund portfolios include stocks, bonds, and other securities that are managed by professional fund managers. Including MF in your investment portfolio helps in diversification, risk reduction, increasing returns, and availing tax benefits. Here, we provide real-time updates on the mutual fund industry so that you can enhance your investment with low-risk and better returns. Catch LIVE updates on the mutual fund industry here.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2024, 05:34 PM ISTMutual Funds India News Today Live: Magic of compounding: An SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping ₹2.67 crore in 22 years
If you had invested ₹10,000 via monthly SIP in ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund since inception, the investment would have grown to ₹2.67 crore in the past 22 years.