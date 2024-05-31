Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will the results cast a shadow on your mutual fund portfolio?
Elections in large democracies like India bring uncertainty and market volatility. Experts recommend a long-term investment approach for mutual fund investors, focusing on company fundamentals.
Elections in large democracies such as India tend to bring about a period of uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets as well as in the overall economy. The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is expected to be no different, as market participants keenly watch for any shifts in political power that might affect economic policies and investor sentiment.