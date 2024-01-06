Magic of compounding: An investment of ₹1 lakh in this mutual fund would have become ₹7.8 lakh in 15 years
If someone had made an investment of ₹one lakh in JM Flexi cap mutual fund in Sept 2008, the sum would have grown to over ₹7.8 lakh on Dec 31, 2023 by growing at an annualised rate of 14.41 percent
The advantages of compounding are so profound that it is referred to as magic. And rightly so! From Benjamin Graham to Warren Buffett, all doyens of investment have acknowledged its power, and lauded it too.
