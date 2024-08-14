Magic of compounding: An SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping ₹2.67 crore in 22 years

If you had invested 10,000 via monthly SIP in ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund since inception, the investment would have grown to 2.67 crore in the past 22 years.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published14 Aug 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Magic of compounding: An SIP of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.67 crore in 22 years
Magic of compounding: An SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping ₹2.67 crore in 22 years

Continuing to invest in a mutual fund on a regular basis can reap great dividends over a period of time. Notably, the returns delivered in the later years deliver returns at a faster pace than in the earlier years.

The difference could sometimes be so massive that this ‘compounding’ is referred to as nothing short of ‘magic’. Here, we zero in on a mutual fund scheme i.e. ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund to demonstrate how the returns have grown in the past few years. This scheme by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was launched on Oct 31, 2002.

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this scheme, the investment would have swelled to 1.32 lakh in just one year’s time, reveals the Prudent Fact Sheet as on June 30, 2024. The same investment would have grown to 1.88 lakh in a span of three years, and 2.48 lakh in half a decade i.e., in five years.

Also Read | Is it end of the road for debt mutual funds with new capital gains tax norms?

And if someone had invested the same amount at the time of launch i.e. in Oct 2002, one lakh investment would have grown to 6.8 lakh now.

Growth of SIP

This, however, does not tell the entire story. The massive returns are pocketed when investment is made in regular doses via systematic investment plans i.e., SIPs.

Suppose an investor had decided to invest 10,000 every month in this mutual fund scheme via SIP, the investment would have grown to 1.39 lakh in one year by making an investment of only 1.2 lakh. Now, had the investor been disciplined enough to continue this SIP for 3 years, the investment would have grown to 5.13 lakh by making an investment of only 3.6 lakh.

Likewise, in five years, one would have accumulated 11.12 lakh by investing only 6 lakh. In seven years, this investment would have grown to 17.52 lakh by making an investment of 8.4 lakh.

Year                           Investment (Rs) Return (Rs) CAGR (%)
1                                                               1.2 lakh1.39 lakh32.32
3                                                            3.6 lakh5.13 lakh24.60
5                                            6 lakh11.12 lakh25.02
7                                                    8.4 lakh17.52 lakh20.68
10                               12 lakh30.32 lakh17.70
15                                     18 lakh69.37 lakh16.36
Inception                                            26.10 lakh2.67 crore18.21

(Source: digitalfactsheet.icicipruamc.com)

Long-term investment

As mentioned earlier, longer the tenure, the higher the returns. What if the SIP were continued for a decade i.e., 10 years? Then the investment would have grown to 30.32 lakh. And in 15 years’ time, the investment would have swelled to 69.37 lakh by making an investment of 18 lakh via SIPs.

Also Read | An SIP investing lesson from a Bruce Springsteen concert

If an investor were investing 10,000 regularly via SIP since the inception of scheme in Oct 2002, the total investment would have accumulated to 2.67 crore by investing only 26.10 lakh.

Sounds incredible, doesn't it? This is the power of compounding.

 

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 05:33 PM IST
HomeMutual FundsMagic of compounding: An SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping ₹2.67 crore in 22 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        More From Popular in Mutual Funds
        OPEN IN APP
        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue