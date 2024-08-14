Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Magic of compounding: An SIP of 10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping 2.67 crore in 22 years
MintGenie

Magic of compounding: An SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping ₹2.67 crore in 22 years

Vimal Chander Joshi

If you had invested 10,000 via monthly SIP in ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund since inception, the investment would have grown to 2.67 crore in the past 22 years.

Magic of compounding: An SIP of 10K in this mutual fund would have swelled to a whopping 2.67 crore in 22 years

Continuing to invest in a mutual fund on a regular basis can reap great dividends over a period of time. Notably, the returns delivered in the later years deliver returns at a faster pace than in the earlier years.

The difference could sometimes be so massive that this ‘compounding’ is referred to as nothing short of ‘magic’. Here, we zero in on a mutual fund scheme i.e. ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund to demonstrate how the returns have grown in the past few years. This scheme by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was launched on Oct 31, 2002.

If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this scheme, the investment would have swelled to 1.32 lakh in just one year’s time, reveals the Prudent Fact Sheet as on June 30, 2024. The same investment would have grown to 1.88 lakh in a span of three years, and 2.48 lakh in half a decade i.e., in five years.

And if someone had invested the same amount at the time of launch i.e. in Oct 2002, one lakh investment would have grown to 6.8 lakh now.

Growth of SIP

This, however, does not tell the entire story. The massive returns are pocketed when investment is made in regular doses via systematic investment plans i.e., SIPs.

Suppose an investor had decided to invest 10,000 every month in this mutual fund scheme via SIP, the investment would have grown to 1.39 lakh in one year by making an investment of only 1.2 lakh. Now, had the investor been disciplined enough to continue this SIP for 3 years, the investment would have grown to 5.13 lakh by making an investment of only 3.6 lakh.

Likewise, in five years, one would have accumulated 11.12 lakh by investing only 6 lakh. In seven years, this investment would have grown to 17.52 lakh by making an investment of 8.4 lakh.

Year                           Investment (Rs) Return (Rs) CAGR (%)
1                                                               1.2 lakh1.39 lakh32.32
3                                                            3.6 lakh5.13 lakh24.60
5                                            6 lakh11.12 lakh25.02
7                                                    8.4 lakh17.52 lakh20.68
10                               12 lakh30.32 lakh17.70
15                                     18 lakh69.37 lakh16.36
Inception                                            26.10 lakh2.67 crore18.21

(Source: digitalfactsheet.icicipruamc.com)

Long-term investment

As mentioned earlier, longer the tenure, the higher the returns. What if the SIP were continued for a decade i.e., 10 years? Then the investment would have grown to 30.32 lakh. And in 15 years’ time, the investment would have swelled to 69.37 lakh by making an investment of 18 lakh via SIPs.

If an investor were investing 10,000 regularly via SIP since the inception of scheme in Oct 2002, the total investment would have accumulated to 2.67 crore by investing only 26.10 lakh.

Sounds incredible, doesn't it? This is the power of compounding.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
