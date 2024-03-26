Small drops of water, though individually insignificant, can accumulate over time to fill vast oceans. Consistent small efforts can result in significant accomplishments. Similar to how tiny drops consistently fill an ocean, small daily actions can bring about substantial changes over time.

This analogy finds its best application and understanding in the context of mutual fund investments, where money is systematically invested through regular systematic investment plans (SIPs) over a period, such as two to three decades, resulting in the accumulation of a fortune worth millions.

Consider this situation. What if you started investing small amounts, like ₹1000, every month in a mutual fund of your preference, whether it's large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, or even thematic funds if you're young and open to taking risks? Alternatively, those interested in tracking the performance of a specific index, could opt for an index fund and continue investing small instalments regularly in that fund.

Benefiting from the compounding effect

Investing small amounts such as ₹1000 each month mirrors the concept of small drops of water. Although each contribution may appear minor, they amass over time, akin to those drops filling an ocean.

In the long run, your investments reap the rewards of compounding. This entails earning returns not only on your initial investment but also on the returns generated previously. Therefore, even modest monthly contributions can experience substantial growth over time as a result of compounding. This concept is best illustrated with the following example.

SIP amount (in Rs) Investment tenure (in years) Name of the fund Type of fund 10-year returns (in %) Maturity Amount (in Rs) 1000 30 Nippon India Large Cap Fund Large-cap fund 18.11 1,47,12,334 1000 30 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Large-cap fund 17.29 1,20,69,354 1000 30 Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Large-cap fund 17.17 1,17,26,302 1000 30 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Large-cap fund 16.51 1,00,13,410 1000 30 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Mid-cap fund 23.29 5,20,60,234 1000 30 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund Mid-cap fund 21.78 3,63,49,718 1000 30 HSBC Mid Cap Fund Mid-cap fund 21.64 3,51,00,026 1000 30 SBI Magnum Midcap Fund Mid-cap fund 20.34 2,54,07,492 1000 30 Nippon India Small Cap Fund Small-cap fund 28.01 17,75,08,105 1000 30 SBI Small Cap Fund Small-cap fund 27.01 13,71,66,457 1000 30 Axis Small Cap Fund Small-cap fund 24.28 6,82,55,009 1000 30 HDFC Small Cap Fund Small-cap fund 21.94 3,78,34,083 1000 30 ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Index fund 16.71 1,05,02,907 1000 30 LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Index fund 16.62 1,02,79,600 1000 30 Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund Thematic fund 13.37 48,09,115 Source: AMFI (As of March 21, 2024)

The crux of success with SIPs lies in discipline and consistency, much like the steady accumulation of tiny drops. Consistently investing a fixed amount, irrespective of market conditions, fosters financial discipline.

In summary, SIPs represent a potent method for investing in mutual funds, particularly for individuals commencing their investment journey at a young age. Through consistent contributions of small amounts, you can harness the potential of compounding and cultivating your wealth over the long haul, mirroring the gradual accumulation of small drops filling an ocean.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!