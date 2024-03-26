Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 14:38:18
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 739.70 -0.90%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,040.90 0.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.35 0.26%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,866.05 -0.71%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.40 -1.92%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Power of compounding: How can a small SIP help you amass millions in corpus?
BackBack
MintGenie

Power of compounding: How can a small SIP help you amass millions in corpus?

Abeer Ray

A modest SIP can serve as a stepping stone toward amassing a significant corpus, particularly when coupled with time and a sound investment strategy.

Small SIPs when done regularly can help you amass a fortune.Premium
Small SIPs when done regularly can help you amass a fortune.

Small drops of water, though individually insignificant, can accumulate over time to fill vast oceans. Consistent small efforts can result in significant accomplishments. Similar to how tiny drops consistently fill an ocean, small daily actions can bring about substantial changes over time. 

This analogy finds its best application and understanding in the context of mutual fund investments, where money is systematically invested through regular systematic investment plans (SIPs) over a period, such as two to three decades, resulting in the accumulation of a fortune worth millions.

Consider this situation. What if you started investing small amounts, like 1000, every month in a mutual fund of your preference, whether it's large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, or even thematic funds if you're young and open to taking risks? Alternatively, those interested in tracking the performance of a specific index, could opt for an index fund and continue investing small instalments regularly in that fund.

Benefiting from the compounding effect

Investing small amounts such as 1000 each month mirrors the concept of small drops of water. Although each contribution may appear minor, they amass over time, akin to those drops filling an ocean.

In the long run, your investments reap the rewards of compounding. This entails earning returns not only on your initial investment but also on the returns generated previously. Therefore, even modest monthly contributions can experience substantial growth over time as a result of compounding. This concept is best illustrated with the following example.

SIP amount

(in Rs)

Investment tenure 

(in years)

Name of the fund

Type of fund

10-year returns 

(in %)

Maturity Amount 

(in Rs)

1000

30

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

Large-cap fund

18.11

1,47,12,334

1000

30

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

Large-cap fund

17.29

1,20,69,354

1000

30

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

Large-cap fund

17.17

1,17,26,302

1000

30

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

Large-cap fund

16.51

1,00,13,410

1000

30

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

Mid-cap fund

23.29

5,20,60,234

1000

30

Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund

Mid-cap fund

21.78

3,63,49,718

1000

30

HSBC Mid Cap Fund

Mid-cap fund

21.64

3,51,00,026

1000

30

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

Mid-cap fund

20.34

2,54,07,492

1000

30

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

Small-cap fund

28.01

17,75,08,105

1000

30

SBI Small Cap Fund

Small-cap fund

27.01

13,71,66,457

1000

30

Axis Small Cap Fund

Small-cap fund

24.28

6,82,55,009

1000

30

HDFC Small Cap Fund

Small-cap fund

21.94

3,78,34,083

1000

30

ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

Index fund

16.71

1,05,02,907

1000

30

LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

Index fund

16.62

1,02,79,600

1000

30

Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund

Thematic fund

13.37

48,09,115

Source: AMFI (As of March 21, 2024)

The crux of success with SIPs lies in discipline and consistency, much like the steady accumulation of tiny drops. Consistently investing a fixed amount, irrespective of market conditions, fosters financial discipline. 

In summary, SIPs represent a potent method for investing in mutual funds, particularly for individuals commencing their investment journey at a young age. Through consistent contributions of small amounts, you can harness the potential of compounding and cultivating your wealth over the long haul, mirroring the gradual accumulation of small drops filling an ocean.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App