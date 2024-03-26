Small drops of water, though individually insignificant, can accumulate over time to fill vast oceans. Consistent small efforts can result in significant accomplishments. Similar to how tiny drops consistently fill an ocean, small daily actions can bring about substantial changes over time.
This analogy finds its best application and understanding in the context of mutual fund investments, where money is systematically invested through regular systematic investment plans (SIPs) over a period, such as two to three decades, resulting in the accumulation of a fortune worth millions.
Consider this situation. What if you started investing small amounts, like ₹1000, every month in a mutual fund of your preference, whether it's large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, or even thematic funds if you're young and open to taking risks? Alternatively, those interested in tracking the performance of a specific index, could opt for an index fund and continue investing small instalments regularly in that fund.
Benefiting from the compounding effect
Investing small amounts such as ₹1000 each month mirrors the concept of small drops of water. Although each contribution may appear minor, they amass over time, akin to those drops filling an ocean.
In the long run, your investments reap the rewards of compounding. This entails earning returns not only on your initial investment but also on the returns generated previously. Therefore, even modest monthly contributions can experience substantial growth over time as a result of compounding. This concept is best illustrated with the following example.
SIP amount
(in Rs)
Investment tenure
(in years)
Name of the fund
Type of fund
10-year returns
(in %)
Maturity Amount
(in Rs)
1000
30
Nippon India Large Cap Fund
Large-cap fund
18.11
1,47,12,334
1000
30
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund
Large-cap fund
17.29
1,20,69,354
1000
30
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
Large-cap fund
17.17
1,17,26,302
1000
30
|Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund
Large-cap fund
16.51
1,00,13,410
1000
30
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
Mid-cap fund
23.29
5,20,60,234
1000
30
|Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund
Mid-cap fund
21.78
3,63,49,718
1000
30
|HSBC Mid Cap Fund
Mid-cap fund
21.64
3,51,00,026
1000
30
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
Mid-cap fund
20.34
2,54,07,492
1000
30
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
Small-cap fund
28.01
17,75,08,105
1000
30
|SBI Small Cap Fund
Small-cap fund
27.01
13,71,66,457
1000
30
|Axis Small Cap Fund
Small-cap fund
24.28
6,82,55,009
1000
30
|HDFC Small Cap Fund
Small-cap fund
21.94
3,78,34,083
1000
30
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
Index fund
16.71
1,05,02,907
1000
30
|LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
Index fund
16.62
1,02,79,600
1000
30
|Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Fund
Thematic fund
13.37
48,09,115
|Source: AMFI (As of March 21, 2024)
The crux of success with SIPs lies in discipline and consistency, much like the steady accumulation of tiny drops. Consistently investing a fixed amount, irrespective of market conditions, fosters financial discipline.
In summary, SIPs represent a potent method for investing in mutual funds, particularly for individuals commencing their investment journey at a young age. Through consistent contributions of small amounts, you can harness the potential of compounding and cultivating your wealth over the long haul, mirroring the gradual accumulation of small drops filling an ocean.
