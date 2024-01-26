Magic of compounding: If you invested ₹1 lakh in this mutual fund at its launch, it would have grown to ₹24 lakh
DSP India TIGER fund, thus far, has given an annualised return of 17.72 percent, which means if someone had invested ₹1 lakh in the scheme at the time of its launch, it would have swelled to ₹24.33 lakh as on Dec 29, 2023.
The power of compounding is so profound that it is even referred to as ‘magic’. From investment experts to Warren Buffett – almost everyone acknowledges its power.
