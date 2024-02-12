Mutual funds: Investing ₹1 lakh at the time of launch would have grown to ₹34 lakh in 24 years
Quant ELSS Tax saver fund was launched on April 13, 2000. If one had invested ₹1 lakh at the time of launch nearly 24 years ago, the investment would have swelled to ₹34 lakh by now.
The power of compounding is so profound that it is referred to as ‘magic’. And rightly so! Investors of all hues such as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger attribute this magic for the massive wealth they have managed to accumulate over a period of time.
