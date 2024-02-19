Magic of compounding: ₹1 lakh in this mutual fund would have grown to ₹7 lakh in 10 years
Nippon India Growth Fund gave a CAGR return of 25.72 per cent in 5 years, thus letting an investment of ₹one lakh to grow to ₹3.14 lakh. Likewise, it would have grown to ₹7.08 lakh if the same investment were invested for one decade.
In one year, a return of 21 percent allows ₹one lakh of investment to grow to become ₹1.21 lakh. The return is impressive, but not awe-inspiring. But when the sum is kept invested for a long period, the investment grows at a faster rate. The rationale behind this faster growth is ‘compounding’.