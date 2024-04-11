Magic of compounding: ₹1 lakh investment at launch of this mutual fund in 1998 swelled to ₹1.50 crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund has delivered an exceptionally high performance of 21.73 per cent in the past 25 years and seven months; an investment of ₹1 lakh in the scheme at its launch would have swelled to ₹1.53 crore.
What would you say if someone told you that an investment of ₹1 lakh in a mutual fund scheme at its launch in August 1998 would have swelled to a whopping ₹1.53 crore in 25 years?
