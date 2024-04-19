Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors tend to compare the annualised returns delivered by it to make a projection of future returns.
Once a mutual fund category is shortlisted, one has to zero in on the schemes within that category.
Thanks to the power of compounding, when an investment is made for a long time, the returns — more often than not — grow multi-fold. For instance, when a scheme grows at a compounded rate of 15 per cent, the investment grows double in a span of five years. Likewise, when the investment continues to grow at the same rate of 15 per cent for a 10-year period, the total investment would swell four times.
Here, we examine two mid-cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered healthy returns consistently for over two decades so that the investment made at the time of launch could have grown by a whopping 20 times during this period.
SBI Magnum MidCap Fund
|Years
|Returns (%)
|₹one lakh becomes (Rs)
|1
|41.34%
|1.41 lakh
|3
|23.28%
|1.87 lakh
|5
|21.91%
|2.69 lakh
|10
|19.50 %
|5.93 lakh
|S. Inception
|17.12 %
|20.19 lakh
(Source:sbimf.com)
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund was launched on March 29, 2005.
As we can see in the table above, an investment of ₹1 lakh made one year ago would have grown to ₹1.41 lakh. In three years, this investment would have grown to ₹1.87 lakh. In a span of five years, the investment of ₹1 lakh would have grown to ₹2.69 lakh, and in 10 years, this sum would have grown to ₹5.93 lakh.
Likewise, if you had invested at the time of the scheme’s launch, the investment would have grown to a whopping ₹20.19 lakh by now.
Quant Mid Cap
|Year
|Returns (%)
|₹one lakh become (Rs)
|1
|65.56
|1.65 lakh
|3
|35.23
|2.47 lakh
|5
|29.37
|3.62 lakh
|10
|20.13
|6.25 lakh
|Since inception
|14.16
|21 lakh
(Source: quantmutual.com)
As we can see in the table above, an investment of ₹1 lakh made a year ago would have grown to ₹1.65 lakh. The same investment made three years ago would have grown to ₹2.47 lakh. And if someone had made this investment five years ago, it would have grown to ₹3.62 lakh. In 10 years, the investment would have grown to ₹6.25 lakh.
Similarly, if you had invested ₹1 lakh in Quant Mid Cap Fund at the time of launch on March 20, 2001, the investment would have grown to a whopping ₹21 lakh by now.
However, it is vital to recall here that the historical returns of a mutual fund do not guarantee the scheme’s future returns.
(Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.)
