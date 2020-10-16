'Add more SIPs for every goal in life,' Tata Mutual Fund

Tata Mutual Fund has relaunched its campaign EkAurSIPHoJaaye™ (EASHJ). The AMC continues its strategy of using video as a prime medium of communication. The redux campaign is timed with the 25th year celebration of the launch of Tata Mutual Fund 's 1st fund.

“Much like the approach to Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the company has built its trust and franchise one day, one investor, one channel partner. There is a huge sense of satisfaction and expectation that investors and partners will support and trust our brand," says Prathit Bhobe, CEO & MD, Tata Asset Management.

The campaign encourages investors across the board to not just start investing but also adding more SIPs for every goal in life. Every good needs to be done again and everything that one enjoys is always brought again. However, these spends need to be spaced out, planned and invested for.

Be it a vacation, shoes for sports / work / everyday wear / a new gizmo / work at home, everything needs a well-planned approach and commitment. SIPs are the most common and disciplined way of rewarding oneself by being prudent about spends and smart about investing.

The campaign covers both "me" and "us" individuals and families both of whom need planning.

“Being out of pocket, leaves you with a feeling of lack. Parsimony leads to squirreling away not just for winters but anytime one wants to spurge or reward. And this must not be done out of guilt but out of the confidence of having earned and invested for the treat. The campaign will run for 90 days on the trot and extend into the next quarter in a new avatar", says M.V.S.Murthy, Head-Marketing & Digital, Tata Asset Management.

An attempt has been made to showcase some of the key funds as per their relevance in the present context of the economy and hope of a possible uptick. However, consistently investing and not timing the market is the key for long term success. The campaign uses multiple formats to keep telling the story why every small goal and any day is a good time to get started. And if you have many a dream to fulfil, then EkAurSIPHoJaaye™ translated to HaveAnotherSIP™.

Self-service channels have seen an increasing SIP count month on month this FY for Tata Mutual Fund. The AMC expects that this campaign will encourage investors and channel partners to showcase opportunities and goals that can be accomplished by SIPs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.