‘Good multi-asset funds should form the core part of investors’ portfolios’

International funds enable geographical diversification as well as currency diversification to investors. Our US fund has generated 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over three years, and our Japan fund is up nearly 9%. During the same time, the domestic equity market’s returns have been flat. Investors are noticing this outperformance, and there has been incremental interest for investing in the international markets. In addition to the US and Japan funds, we also have Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES through which investors can take exposure to the Hong Kong stock market. Depending on investors’ feedback, we are evaluating products through which investors can take exposure to other regions as well.