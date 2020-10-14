'It is time to restart your SIP,' says DP Singh of SBI Mutual Fund

This year has been unprecedented to say the least. Even before the pandemic wreaked havoc in markets and economies, there was the shocking drop in oil prices to near negative levels. Then came Covid-19 and the economic lockdown across the world resulting in halt of business activities and loss of jobs and income. Geopolitical tensions between nations aside, we now have the US elections coming up during one of the most decisive periods in history. It won’t be an exaggeration to then say that the volatility, that has gripped markets since March 2020, will likely be here for some more time to come.