'No proposal to SEBI to launch new benchmark index' : AMFI

Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has recently announced a slew of measures for mutual funds industry. The market regulator has modified certain mutual funds rules to make them more transparent and investor friendly. Sebi has tweaked the portfolio allocation rules for multi cap equity mutual fund schemes recently. According to the new rules, multi cap mutual funds will have to invest at least 75% in equities. At present the minimum equity allocation must be 65%. Also, going forward, these schemes will have to invest at least 25% each in large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Currently there is no such allocation restriction and fund managers can invest across the market cap as per their own choice.