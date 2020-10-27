Mutual fund penetration continues to stay lower in India, with mutual fund AUM at around 11% of GDP as of 31st March 2020, even while it had increased from the levels of around 7% in March 2011. Such levels are significantly lower than in several other countries and lower than the global average of around 63%. However, the penetration levels are steadily increasing, with passive investing also sharing its contribution into the inflows. With the investing options increasing for the investors within the passive investing space, it may not be wrong to conclude that passive investing is here to stay. Not only this, it can be expected to be one of the significant contributors to the growth of the mutual fund industry in the coming years.