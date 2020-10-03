'Pharma returns should be better than market over 24 months': Tata Mutual Fund

Currently an equity investor’s emotion can be summed up as: anxious in the short term but bullish in the long run. That should be no reason to jump out of equities. It is usually observed that waiting for a correction has been more painful than going through one. It is very difficult to cash out at the peak and/or enter at the bottom. We do not know of anybody who can do that to perfection. It is even more difficult to say whether it was skill or luck, since only the former is repeatable. Suffice to say, if your time horizon is generational, should you be looking at your portfolio quarterly?