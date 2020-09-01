The disruption driven by COVID has benefited the tech sector disproportionately as the world’s workforce augments itself to the ‘new normal’. Companies have adapted digitally to ensure business continues to operate with as little disruption as possible. IT companies in India are uniquely positioned to tackle the challenges and meet demands from their global clientele. For investors, equity mutual funds offer a one stop solution to benefit from actively managed strategies as professional managers take calls on their behalf to changing market trends and opportunities. While we do not advocate sectoral funds, we believe mutual funds are best suited for investors looking at an equity play rather than short term trends in the market.