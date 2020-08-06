The dividend received from mutual funds is taxable in the hands of unit holders. From 1st April 2020, the dividends received on mutual funds are taxed as 'Income from other sources' while filing tax returns. The dividend income will then be taxed at the slab rate applicable to you. It is interesting to note that the effective tax rate on your dividend income from mutual funds will vary from 0% or no tax to 42.74% of your dividend income, if it exceeds the threshold of ₹5 crore in a financial year.

Your tax liability on dividend income from mutual funds become zero if your income does not exceed the basic exemption limit of upto ₹2.5 lakh. Your dividend income becomes tax free even if it exceeds this basic exemption but does not exceed ₹5 lakh.

A resident individual can claim deduction under Section 87A if his total income does not exceed ₹5,00,000. Rebate under section 87A is available in the form of deduction from the tax liability. Rebate under section 87A​ will be lower of 100% of income-tax liability or ₹12,500.

Tax deducted at source or TDS on dividend income from mutual funds

Mutual fund house will also deduct 10% tax at source before distributing the dividend over ₹5,000.

"The TDS would apply even in case you have opted for dividend reinvestment scheme as reinvestment of the dividend is treated as receipt of dividend in your income. So mutual fund house will invest only the amount of dividend after deduction of tax in the scheme," says Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert in ICICI Pru AMC's monthly magazine.

