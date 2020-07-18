Subscribe
Home >Mutual Funds >News >10 favourite stocks of mutual funds
Mutual fund investment in the stock market increased by over four times in the first half of 2020 as compared to same period an year ago.

10 favourite stocks of mutual funds

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Avneet Kaur

  • HDFC Bank followed by Reliance Industries are the top holdings of the mutual funds
  • Top 10 purchases of mutual funds included three insurance companies

Mutual fund investment in the stock market increased by over four times in the first half of 2020 as compared to same period an year ago. Mutual funds invested nearly 39,500 crore in the stock markets in the first six months of 2020, show data from Sebi. It will be interesting to see where mutual funds invested when most investors and market participants are spooked by the roller coaster movement of the stock market.

Let's begin with the top favourite stocks of equity mutual funds.

Here are the top large cap stock holdings of mutual funds. HDFC Bank followed by Reliance Industries are the top holdings of the mutual funds.

View Full Image
Favourite large cap stocks: Top large cap stock holdings (Source: Morningstar)

Among the small and mid cap space, Bharat Electronics and Voltas remained the top buys. Here are the top small and mid cap stock holdings:
View Full Image
Favourite small and mid cap stocks: Top small & mid cap stock holdings (Source: Morningstar)

Equity mutual funds constitute more than 27% of the total net assets managed by the mutual fund industry as on June 30. Equity mutual funds saw a considerable fall in the net inflows during June. According to Amfi, the net inflows stood at 241 crore, which were the lowest in over four years.

Here's where mutual funds invested in June. Mutual funds stocked up insurance in their portfolios is evident form the data shown below. The top buys include three insurance companies- SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

View Full Image
Top large cap stocks purchased by mutual funds in June by market value (Source: Morningstar)
View Full Image
Top small and mid cap stocks purchased by mutual funds in June by market value (Source: Morningstar)

Here are the top stocks sold by mutual funds in June.
View Full Image
Top large cap stocks sold by market value (Source: Morningstar)
View Full Image
Top small and mid cap stocks sold by market value (Source: Morningstar)

