10-month delay in mutual fund SIP due to covid, costs you 57% returns

Investors who delayed their mutual fund SIPs or, stopped their SIPs in the last 10 months i.e, from a period between February this year till date, in fear of market uncertainty due to covid 19, have lost good great returns on their investments. This is an opportunity loss for investors who were impatient and could not bear the short term volatility in the equity market. SIP in equity mutual funds is a long term investment but you have to start investing without waiting for the right time. Also, you have to be brave to bear the short term volatility in equity investments to reach your long term goals uninterrupted.