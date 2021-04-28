20% of CTC of fund managers, CEOs must be in units of schemes: Sebi to MFs

"It is intrusive. An individual's personal portfolio should be entirely his or her own affair. And disincentivizing must be a matter of contract between employer and employee, not a regulatory action. The AMC as an institution must be held responsible for the investor's money and not employees in their individual capacity," said Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor. “The wordings are also ambiguous, and it puts managers of high-risk schemes in a particularly difficult position compared to say a CEO who can invest in different schemes with different risk levels. It'll lead to a loss of talent from the industry to other products like insurance, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds etc," she added.