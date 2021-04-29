20% of salary as fund units: How the MF industry reacted to Sebi's order

The new guideline would enhance transparency in the investing field as managers would have more skin in the game. Also, with the implementation of this step, the interest of key managers and unitholders of Mutual Fund schemes will be on the same footing. This will lead to an increase in the confidence of the Mutual fund investors in the AMCs and thus help boom the securities market. With this, the watchdog is trying to extend its regulatory claws further into the Mutual fund market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}