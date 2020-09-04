3 changes in debt mutual fund rules you should know

Seggregation of portfolio : In the event of credit downgrade the downgraded instrument generally becomes illiquid making it very difficult for the fund manager to dispose of such instruments. In such an event segregation of such an instrument from the main portfolio will prevent the distressed asset(s) damaging the returns generated from more liquid and better-performing assets of the portfolio. Sebi allowed seggregation of debt instruments in case of a credit event in 2018. In August this year, Sebi further allowed mutual funds to side pocket debt in cases where borrowers approach the mutual fund house for debt restructuring due to stress on account of Covid 19. This will prevent investors to invest into a toxic security.