428 fund managers handle ₹39.62 lakh cr mutual funds as of Jan 2023; only 42 are women3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:49 PM IST
- As per Morningstar report, when compared with last year, the total count of women fund managers has increased from 32 last year to 42 now. Interestingly, the total number of fund managers also saw a healthy increase this year; up from 399 managers seen last year.
Male dominance in mutual fund industry continues in India by a greater margin. As per the latest report from Morningstar, as of January 31, 2023, the total mutual fund industry's assets come around approximately ₹39.62 lakh crore. This total is managed by 428 fund managers across all fund houses, of which, only 42 are women. There has been a consistent rise in the number of women fund managers however at a slower pace. These women are managing funds either as primary or secondary managers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×