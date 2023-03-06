Male dominance in mutual fund industry continues in India by a greater margin. As per the latest report from Morningstar, as of January 31, 2023, the total mutual fund industry's assets come around approximately ₹39.62 lakh crore. This total is managed by 428 fund managers across all fund houses, of which, only 42 are women. There has been a consistent rise in the number of women fund managers however at a slower pace. These women are managing funds either as primary or secondary managers.

