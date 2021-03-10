5 plug and play funds for the DIY investor

Not all flexicaps are the same and investors will need to evaluate how a fund incorporates flexibility into the portfolio. Some funds may dynamically alter the portfolio’s exposure depending upon the relative attractiveness of each segment, while others may invest in stocks of companies that fit their investment rationale irrespective of the segment to which it belongs, and still others may have a preference for a certain segment, say large-caps, and use exposure in other segments to boost returns. Investors selecting this category should be comfortable with the free hand that fund managers are given and the possibility that the fund may go heavy on a segment that may have greater risk. “Flexicap funds could have varying levels of allocation to mid and small segments of the market. You could end up being overweight", said Sen. Look at past portfolios and fund manager commentary to understand how they intend to manage the schemes.

