86% of Indian large-cap funds underperformed their benchmarks: Report

“Over the one-year period ending in June 2021, mid-/small-cap was the best performing fund category amongst the equity categories covered in this scorecard with the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index returning 90.6%. Though market participants invested in this category of funds may have witnessed a widespread in fund returns, during this period, the difference in the first & third quartile fund returns was as high as 27.9% posing fund selection challenges to investors," said Akash Jain, associate director, Global Research & Design, S&P Dow Jones Indices.