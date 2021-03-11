90% of top 10 stocks sold by MF in February are index heavyweights

Market data showed that in February, FIIs invested $1.96 billion into banking and financial stocks, NSDL data analysed by Edelweiss Alternative Research showed. That represents 55% of the total FII inflows of $3.56 billion into Indian equities in the month. Banking and financial stocks have been seeing a continuous net inflow of FII money since October except for a net outflow of $345 million in January. Pagaria added that FII ownership in banking has seen an increase of 109 basis points in last three months.

