A $19 billion bond ETF shows the ‘60/40’ strategy still works

TD Securities rates strategist Priya Misra sees potential for volatility to remain elevated in the wake of the election, on the view that the market is overestimating the likelihood of a split Congress. She sees potential for a Democratic sweep sparking a bout of risk-off trade, which would drive the long end of the curve lower as investors grapple with policy uncertainty. The risk is that even all the Fed’s accommodation may not be enough to calm markets during that period.