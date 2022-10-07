A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Radhika Gupta vice-chairperson1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 04:27 PM IST
The AMFI Chairman will also serve as the ex-officio Chairman of the AMFI Financial Literacy Committee.
A Balasubramanian has been re-elected as the chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and Radhika Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the industry body