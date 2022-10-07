A Balasubramanian has been re-elected as the chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and Radhika Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the industry body

As the chairman of AMFI, A Balasubramanian will also continue as the ex-officio chairman of the AMFI Financial Literacy Committee. The chairman and the vice-chairperson will hold office until the conclusion of 28th AGM.

At the recently conducted board meeting of AMFI, post the 27th annual general meeting (AGM) held in September, Vishal Kapoor (chief executive officer, IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.) has been re-elected as the chairman of AMFI Committee of Certified Distributors, while Sundeep Sikka (ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.) has been elected as chairman of AMFI ETF Committee.

Radhika Gupta (MD - CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.) who has been elected as the chairperson of AMFI Committee on Operations, Compliance & Risk, and Nilesh Shah (MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd.) has been re-elected as the chairman of AMFI Valuation Committee, and Navneet Munot (MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.) has been re-elected AMFI Equity CIO Committee.

Amfi is the Indian mutual fund industry body and has all the 44 asset management companies that are registered with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), as its members. It recommends and promotes best business practices and code of conduct to be followed by its members and others engaged in the activities of mutual fund and asset management. It makes representations to the market regulator Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India, the government, and other bodies on all matters relating to the mutual fund industry.