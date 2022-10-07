A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Radhika Gupta vice-chairperson

Amfi is the Indian mutual fund industry body and has all the 44 asset management companies that are registered with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), as its members. It recommends and promotes best business practices and code of conduct to be followed by its members and others engaged in the activities of mutual fund and asset management. It makes representations to the market regulator Sebi, the Reserve Bank of India, the government, and other bodies on all matters relating to the mutual fund industry.