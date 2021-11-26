A deep dive into 5 recent trends in mutual funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs): As per ICICI Securities, AUM for ETFs has grown from ₹5,400 crore in December 2014 to more than ₹3.5 trillion currently. While growth in ETFs is driven by institutional flows led by EPFO in Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ETF along with CPSE ETFs, inflows from individual investors have also started gaining traction. “This trend of allocation towards ETF is increasing and is likely to gain further traction. The ETF market is expected to grow on the back of continued thrust from government and rising acceptance of products such as an investment vehicle by the retail segment," said Jain.