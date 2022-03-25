A new ETF in US invests in companies based on the character of CEOs

California-based investment company, ROC Investments, has launched the world’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in companies exclusively selected based on the behaviors of their chief executive officers and senior executive teams.
Interestingly, the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach to investing already looks at governance factors, focusing on corporate policies and how companies are governed. However, this would be first fund to solely look at the character of the CEOs.
The ROC (return on character) ETF that trades under the trading symbol ROCI, seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in character-led organizations.
The ETF, which started trading in the US on Thursday, has Apple Inc (6.61%), Microsoft Corp (6.11%), Amazon.com Inc (3.88%), UnitedHealth Group Inc (2.84%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc (2.78%), among its top five constituents.
Notably, Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc and Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Inc failed to make to cut in the ETF’s inaugural holdings.
As per ROC Investments, the fund’s portfolio will generally hold 75 to 150 stocks with the highest Composite Character Scores, weighted to mirror the return profile of traditional, broad-based U.S. securities. Weightings will be evaluated and modified quarterly, and character scores will be re-evaluated on an annual basis.
ROC Investments, the manager of the strategy, believes the market consistently misprices the value of exceptional character over the long-term, by not measuring it at all.
ROC Investments has built an actively managed strategy to invest solely on the basis of the character of corporate leadership. The core strategy will be to identify and buy US companies with management behavior that exemplifies the highest level of character.
The four pillars of ROC’s character model are integrity, responsibility, forgiveness, and compassion.
“Far more than exterior characteristics like education, tenure, politics, age, industry or religion, it is these interior traits that determine character. Our hope is that the ROC ETF will show that not only does character matter, but it is the best way to live and invest," said Dan Cooper, founder and CEO of ROC Investments.
Investing in US stocks or ETFs by Indian investors is permissible under the Reserve Bank of India’s liberalized remittance scheme (LRS).
Under LRS, an Indian individual can send up to $250,000 per year overseas for travel, education and medical care as well as for the purchase of shares.