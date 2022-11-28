A ₹50,000 mutual fund SIP can get you a Mercedes-Benz. But after how long?3 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:52 PM IST
- If you factor in inflation, higher SIP investment would be needed to reach your target corpus.
NEW DELHI: In a recent interview with Times of India, Santosh Iyer, the incoming head of Mercedes’ India operations, said that investor awareness around systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds (MFs) has been driving disposable income towards SIPs, and eating into luxury car sales in India.