Vishal Dhawan, certified financial planner and founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors said, “It is likely that when you are planning for the purchase of a high-value asset, there will be inflation on the price of the asset, as well as the cost of maintenance and upkeep of the asset, so it is important to factor in that as well when you are investing toward purchasing that high-value asset."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}