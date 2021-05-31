ABSL multi-cap fund receives 88,000 applications for over 1,900 crore

“Despite the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic, we have attracted over 88,000 applications covering more than 9,600 pin codes across T30 and B30 markets. What is also noteworthy is the contribution coming from diversified channels across the board exhibiting our distribution strength as a fund house. Our technology strength has come in handy to beat the logistical constraints. We thank all our partners in making this a successful launch," said A. Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, and investment manager to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF).