Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited has been granted approval by IFSCA on January 20, 2022 to carry out Portfolio Management Services through a branch office in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. ABSLAMC’s move to set up new unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is a strategic step towards growth of its international business to expand its reach and service global clients, including NRIs for investing in India. ABSLAMC is the fourth largest asset manager in the country with presence in over 280 locations pan-India and already has a presence in international markets such as Dubai, Singapore and Mauritius.

Commenting on this development, Mr. A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “This is a significant development in the overall business model of ABSLAMC. Through our GIFT IFSC branch we will be able to provide investment management and advisory services to prospective and existing clients across Sovereign Wealth Funds, Family Offices, Global Funds, Institutional Investors, High Net worth Individuals, among others. We will also provide investment avenues to Indian investors for making investments in competitive products in IFSC and outside India. ABSLAMC through its GIFT City unit will contribute towards the Government’s initiatives to boost growth of IFSC in India".

Established in 1994, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC, formerly known as Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited), is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

