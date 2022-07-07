Aditya Birla SL MF announces discontinuation of acceptance of cash for subscription in schemes

With the recent discontinuation, cash shall not be accepted by the fund house as accepted means of transaction for the subscription of units in any scheme
Aditya Birla Sun Life asset management company has decided to discontinue acceptance of cash for subscription in the schemes of the fund house with immediate effect. This was announced by the AMC through an addendum dated July 5, 2022.
As per the Sebi circular dated May 22, 2014, investors who are KRA-KYC compliant and who do not belong to the top 30 cities (based on AMFI’s data on ‘AUM by Geography - Consolidated Data for Mutual Fund Industry’) may avail themselves of the facility of subscribing to units of the mutual fund scheme using cash to the extent of ₹50,000 per investor per financial year. However, repayments in form of redemptions, income distribution cum capital withdrawal option, etc. with respect to investments through cash, shall be paid only through the banking channel.
According to the fund house, so far, cash was accepted for investment in their schemes at designated Investor Services Centers (ISC) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) in Guntur, Bhagalpur, Palanpur, Satara, Sangli, Bhatinda, Kota, Namakkal, Bareilly and Haldia, subject to ₹50,000 limit.
With the recent discontinuation, cash shall not be accepted by the fund house as accepted means of transaction for the subscription of units in any scheme. Investors can continue to use all other regular modes such as cheque, bank transfer and NEFT, RTGS and DD (demand draft).