Aditya Birla SL MF announces discontinuation of acceptance of cash for subscription in schemes

As per the Sebi circular dated May 22, 2014, investors who are KRA-KYC compliant and who do not belong to the top 30 cities (based on AMFI’s data on ‘AUM by Geography - Consolidated Data for Mutual Fund Industry’) may avail themselves of the facility of subscribing to units of the mutual fund scheme using cash to the extent of ₹50,000 per investor per financial year. However, repayments in form of redemptions, income distribution cum capital withdrawal option, etc. with respect to investments through cash, shall be paid only through the banking channel.