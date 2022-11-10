Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC debuts India Equity Services Fund: Check key takeaways

Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “the contribution of theservice sector has increased significantly over the years not only globally but also in India. India’s share of service sector as percent of GDP increased to 48% from 43% in the last 2 decades while share of service sector in GVA has grown to ~53% from ~36% since 1951. The Indian service sector is full of opportunities, and investors can get the benefits of a multi-cap portfolio by investing in this fund. The India Equity Service Fund is in line with our investment philosophy, which focuses on growth, superior return ratio, and credible management."