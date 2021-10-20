OPEN APP
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched its Nasdaq 100 FOF, an open ended fund of fund investing in units of overseas ETFs and/or Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq-100 FoF opened on 15 October, 2021 and it will close on 29 October, 2021.

As per a release by the AMC, there are tremendous opportunities emerging in new-economy sectors like payments, e-commerce and transformational technologies. High growth disruptors in these sectors have consistently joined the Nasdaq-100 index, thereby ensuring that the growth trajectory continues. 

While these companies are largely unrepresented in the Indian stock markets, investors can participate in the growth journey of these future-ready companies by investing in Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF, it added. 

The scheme offers not just the potential to better returns, but will also serve as a potential hedge against rupee depreciation. A geographically diversified portfolio helps in protecting the investment from the downside emerging in a single country, it also said. 

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF offers to its customers: 

  • Access to global, top performing brands in innovative, path-breaking themes
  • Geographical diversification – across global stocks
  • Sectoral and thematic diversification – across innovative and high growth sectors
  • Positive outlook for the non-financial high growth sectors with growing digitization and technology disruption
  • Minimum application amount for this fund is 5,000

