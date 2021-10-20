Aditya Birla Sun Life launches its Nasdaq-100 FoF. Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2021, 02:40 PM IST
- The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq-100 FoF opened on 15 October, 2021 and it will close on 29 October, 2021.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched its Nasdaq 100 FOF, an open ended fund of fund investing in units of overseas ETFs and/or Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.
As per a release by the AMC, there are tremendous opportunities emerging in new-economy sectors like payments, e-commerce and transformational technologies. High growth disruptors in these sectors have consistently joined the Nasdaq-100 index, thereby ensuring that the growth trajectory continues.
While these companies are largely unrepresented in the Indian stock markets, investors can participate in the growth journey of these future-ready companies by investing in Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF, it added.
The scheme offers not just the potential to better returns, but will also serve as a potential hedge against rupee depreciation. A geographically diversified portfolio helps in protecting the investment from the downside emerging in a single country, it also said.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF offers to its customers:
