Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Aditya Birla Sun Life launches its Nasdaq-100 FoF. Details here

Aditya Birla Sun Life launches its Nasdaq-100 FoF. Details here

Premium
The open ended fund of fund invest in units of overseas ETFs and/or Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq-100 FoF opened on 15 October, 2021 and it will close on 29 October, 2021.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched its Nasdaq 100 FOF, an open ended fund of fund investing in units of overseas ETFs and/or Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launched its Nasdaq 100 FOF, an open ended fund of fund investing in units of overseas ETFs and/or Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq-100 FoF opened on 15 October, 2021 and it will close on 29 October, 2021.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq-100 FoF opened on 15 October, 2021 and it will close on 29 October, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per a release by the AMC, there are tremendous opportunities emerging in new-economy sectors like payments, e-commerce and transformational technologies. High growth disruptors in these sectors have consistently joined the Nasdaq-100 index, thereby ensuring that the growth trajectory continues. 

While these companies are largely unrepresented in the Indian stock markets, investors can participate in the growth journey of these future-ready companies by investing in Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF, it added. 

The scheme offers not just the potential to better returns, but will also serve as a potential hedge against rupee depreciation. A geographically diversified portfolio helps in protecting the investment from the downside emerging in a single country, it also said. 

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nasdaq 100 FOF offers to its customers: 

  • Access to global, top performing brands in innovative, path-breaking themes
  • Geographical diversification – across global stocks
  • Sectoral and thematic diversification – across innovative and high growth sectors
  • Positive outlook for the non-financial high growth sectors with growing digitization and technology disruption
  • Minimum application amount for this fund is 5,000

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mutual fund: Change in settlement cycle due to a settle ...

Premium

ITI Mutual Fund launches pharma and healthcare fund NFO

Premium

DSP launches Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF. 5 things to know

Premium

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund rejigs equities team, Ro ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!