Aditya Birla Sun Life launches two new index funds. Key things to know

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of two new index funds - Nifty midcap 150 index fund and Nifty smallcap 50 index fund.
Both the schemes are open and will close on March 26, the fund house said.
Here are the things that you need to know about the fund:
Nifty midcap 150 index fund
- Nifty midcap 150 index fund is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty midcap 150 TR index
- The scheme offers investors access to a diverse portfolio of all 150 high growth companies that comprise the mid cap universe
- This scheme follows a passive management strategy, altering its portfolio composition only when there is a change in the constituents of the underlying index.
Nifty smallcap 50 index fund
- It is an open-ended scheme tracking the NIFTY Small cap 50 Index.
- The fund’s objective is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of securities as represented by Nifty Small cap 50 Index, subject to tracking errors.
- The scheme offers investors exposure to a selection of 50 small cap stocks out of a universe of 250 stocks.
- The scheme’s passive management strategy tracking the top small cap 50 companies, lends a combination of focus yet diversification with liquidity to the portfolio.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC chief executive A Balasubramanian said, "A broad-based market rally is a favourable period for the mid and small caps to outperform. The cyclical recovery that is being witnessed now also sets a stage for mid and small caps to do well as they have higher exposure to the domestic economy.
He further said: For those seeking to enter higher-growth midcap and small cap stocks, index funds in mid and small cap spaces can provide a lower-risk alternative with the advantage of lower cost.
While launching the funds on March 15, the company had tweeted: Investing in small cap and midcap opportunities could lead to big accomplishments in the long run. Our NFO launches today.
(With inputs from agencies)