Aditya Birla Sun Life launches two new index funds. Key things to know

It is an open-ended scheme tracking the NIFTY Small cap 50 Index.

The fund’s objective is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of securities as represented by Nifty Small cap 50 Index, subject to tracking errors.

The scheme offers investors exposure to a selection of 50 small cap stocks out of a universe of 250 stocks.

The scheme’s passive management strategy tracking the top small cap 50 companies, lends a combination of focus yet diversification with liquidity to the portfolio.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC chief executive A Balasubramanian said, "A broad-based market rally is a favourable period for the mid and small caps to outperform. The cyclical recovery that is being witnessed now also sets a stage for mid and small caps to do well as they have higher exposure to the domestic economy.