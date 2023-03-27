Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund debuts new campaign to recognize the importance of mutual fund partners in financial ecosystem

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund debuts new campaign to recognize the importance of mutual fund partners in financial ecosystem2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and an investment manager to the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF), has launched its latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, to recognise its partners' dedication and commitment to making investing an easy experience for investors.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and an investment manager to the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF), has launched its latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, to recognise its partners' dedication and commitment to making investing an easy experience for investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×