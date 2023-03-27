Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund debuts new campaign to recognize the importance of mutual fund partners in financial ecosystem

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited and an investment manager to the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF), has launched its latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, to recognise its partners' dedication and commitment to making investing an easy experience for investors.

“#AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, aims to recognize the important role that MFPs play in the financial ecosystem and is committed to supporting them in their efforts to educate and guide investors," said Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in a statement.

As part of this objective, ABSL-MF has launched a variety of initiatives focused at empowering and improving the capabilities of MFPs. Training programmes, investor education campaigns, and digital tools are among the measures designed to assist MFPs in better serving their customers.

Commenting on the campaign, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., said, “Our mutual fund partners have been the driving force behind our company’s success for many years. Their unwavering commitment to our investors and their expertise in navigating challenging market conditions have been crucial in creating long-term value for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for their exceptional services, and we recognise the significant role they play in shaping the growth and development of the mutual fund industry. With our latest campaign, #AapkeSapnoKeSarthi, we hope to showcase the dedication and commitment of our partners and highlight their role as trusted companions in our investors’ financial journeys."

The three-minute film demonstrates how these unheralded partners constantly put their investors' interests ahead of their own, even if it means sacrificing personal time and responsibilities. The video emphasises the emotional support and direction offered by these partners, and it is heartwarming to watch how they have become a vital part of the investor's family. Prateek Pendharkar is the campaign's director, while Lakshyya Sharma, a Creative Head of Zero Followers, is the creative head.

Commenting on the ad campaign, Vaibhav Somani, CBO and COO Zero Followers, said, “Creating a campaign that celebrates the unwavering commitment of mutual fund partners towards making investing an effortless experience for investors was a challenging yet fulfilling experience for our team."

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was founded in 1994 and is co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The AMC is one of India's major asset managers, serving around 8.01 million investor folios with a pan-India presence across 290+ locations and a total AUM of about Rs. 2,930 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.