Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

Launched in 1996, the Nifty Next 50 Index represents the 50 companies from Nifty 100, after excluding the top Nifty 50 companies. Experts believe that that these have the potential to become blue-chips. In fact, of the 75 stocks included in the Nifty 50 Index from January 2002 to March 2021, 51 stocks have been graduated from the Nifty Next 50 Index.