Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches 'Special Opportunities Fund'

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched Aditya Birla Sun Life Special Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the special situations theme. Aditya Birla Sun Life Special Opportunities Fund will be managed by Senior Fund Manager Anil Shah who brings with him nearly three decades of experience in equity research and investments. The fund management team also includes Chanchal Khandelwal and Vinod Bhat. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open and will close for subscription on October 19.

“Markets have a way of offering special opportunities to stock pickers. Sometimes it will favour growth companies and sometimes value companies. In times of uncertainty, even the good companies get impacted due to some reason or the other. Money managers have to look at the hidden value that can be unlocked from these companies in times ahead. These opportunities backed by good managements enhance the probability of success of these companies. An avid stock picker will be on the lookout for these kind of potential opportunities. This fund will be run by a team that has immense experience in identifying and investing in such opportunities and have a track record of identifying trends early on. We are already in a special situation market due the unprecedented nature of the times we are in. We believe that the time is just right to benefit from many special opportunities that exist today in terms of new emerging trends, existing businesses adapting and evolving, and a big consolidation in many industries that is underway," says A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The fund will seek to have a focused portfolio through bottom-up approach of stock selection based on the size of opportunity, prospects of future growth and scalability, potential of growth in return on equity, and margin of safety. The portfolio will be sector and market cap agnostic.

The fund can also invest upto 25% of the corpus in international opportunities pertaining to special situations.

“In addition there is abundant liquidity which is favourable for equity markets, make this the perfect time to look for these opportunities and come into this fund with an investment horizon of five years or more", adds Balasubramanian.

The minimum application amount for this fund is ₹500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter, during the NFO period. Investors can come into this fund both in the SIP or Lumpsum route.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via