Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches 'Special Opportunities Fund'

“Markets have a way of offering special opportunities to stock pickers. Sometimes it will favour growth companies and sometimes value companies. In times of uncertainty, even the good companies get impacted due to some reason or the other. Money managers have to look at the hidden value that can be unlocked from these companies in times ahead. These opportunities backed by good managements enhance the probability of success of these companies. An avid stock picker will be on the lookout for these kind of potential opportunities. This fund will be run by a team that has immense experience in identifying and investing in such opportunities and have a track record of identifying trends early on. We are already in a special situation market due the unprecedented nature of the times we are in. We believe that the time is just right to benefit from many special opportunities that exist today in terms of new emerging trends, existing businesses adapting and evolving, and a big consolidation in many industries that is underway," says A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.