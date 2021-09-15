Aditya Birla Sun Life to launch debt index fund: 5 things to know2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 07:59 PM IST
- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said NFO for the debt index fund would be open for 7 days between 15 September to 23 September
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds on Wednesday announced the launch of its Debt Index fund- Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund. The opened-ended scheme would be tracking Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index. Its NFO would be open for 7 days between 15 September to 23 September.
Here are the 5 thing that you need to know about the fund:
A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited said, “The passive debt product combines the simplicity of traditional savings instruments with the predictability of returns, quality portfolio of State Government bonds and AAA rated PSU bonds, target maturity period and the flexibility of an open ended scheme, better liquidity and tax benefits."
“With yields becoming more attractive and inflation numbers cooling, investors’ real returns have gone up. Investors can potentially benefit from the current steepness in rates with the safety and liquidity of debt funds. In a short and medium term investment horizon, the spreads for 5 years appear attractive, especially for SDLs, compared to G-Secs, mainly driven by higher state borrowings as percentage of overall borrowing."
“A mix of SDLs and AAA PSU Bonds can provide reasonably better returns along with safety and liquidity of an open ended fund. A roll down strategy is being employed to take benefits of reasonable yields," he also said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!