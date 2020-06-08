After Franklin earthquake, inside the race to fix debt funds

Until the faulty mechanisms inherent in the ratings game blew up along with the collapse of IL&FS, risk assessment in many AMCs was just a one-man department. At times, equity research was asked to assess credit risk of debt paper as well. This was a fundamentally flawed strategy. While equity is about future retained profits, debt is about continuing cash flows sufficient enough to repay regularly. “Credit decision ideally cannot be left to one person (fund manager) as the cost of going wrong is too high. Rating is just one input," said a credit appraisal officer at mid-sized AMC.